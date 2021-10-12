Krsnaa Diagnost Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 108.26 crore, down 27.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.26 crore in September 2021 down 27.9% from Rs. 150.16 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2021 down 44.58% from Rs. 22.62 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.16 crore in September 2021 down 24.03% from Rs. 46.28 crore in September 2020.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 21.91 in September 2020.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 801.30 on October 11, 2021 (NSE)