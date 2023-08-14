English
    Krsnaa Diagnost Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.29 crore, up 18.35% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krsnaa Diagnostics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.29 crore in June 2023 up 18.35% from Rs. 111.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2023 down 9.21% from Rs. 16.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.41 crore in June 2023 up 1.51% from Rs. 35.87 crore in June 2022.

    Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.35 in June 2022.

    Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 512.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.94% returns over the last 6 months and 9.97% over the last 12 months.

    Krsnaa Diagnostics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.29115.86111.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.29115.86111.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.7725.6911.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.6018.6314.41
    Depreciation15.7414.6012.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.7346.4454.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4510.5018.87
    Other Income4.225.944.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6716.4423.51
    Interest1.952.231.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.7214.2022.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.7214.2022.13
    Tax3.472.395.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.2511.8116.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.2511.8116.80
    Equity Share Capital15.7015.7015.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.863.765.35
    Diluted EPS4.713.675.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.863.765.35
    Diluted EPS4.713.675.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

