Krsnaa Diagnost Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.29 crore, up 18.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.29 crore in June 2023 up 18.35% from Rs. 111.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2023 down 9.21% from Rs. 16.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.41 crore in June 2023 up 1.51% from Rs. 35.87 crore in June 2022.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.35 in June 2022.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 512.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.94% returns over the last 6 months and 9.97% over the last 12 months.