Krsnaa Diagnost Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.77 crore, down 15.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krsnaa Diagnostics are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.77 crore in June 2022 down 15.63% from Rs. 132.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.80 crore in June 2022 down 22.24% from Rs. 21.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.87 crore in June 2022 down 19.84% from Rs. 44.75 crore in June 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.63 in June 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 514.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.13% returns over the last 6 months

Krsnaa Diagnostics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.77 107.84 132.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.77 107.84 132.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.97 12.70 22.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.41 14.27 12.41
Depreciation 12.36 10.45 9.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.17 50.66 56.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.87 19.77 31.53
Other Income 4.65 4.12 3.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.51 23.89 34.77
Interest 1.38 1.83 6.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.13 22.06 28.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.13 22.06 28.66
Tax 5.33 2.73 7.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.80 19.33 21.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.80 19.33 21.61
Equity Share Capital 15.70 15.70 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.35 5.85 16.63
Diluted EPS 5.33 5.85 7.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.35 5.85 16.63
Diluted EPS 5.33 5.85 7.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital &amp; Healthcare Services #Krsnaa Diagnost #Krsnaa Diagnostics #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
