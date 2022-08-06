Krsnaa Diagnost Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.77 crore, down 15.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.77 crore in June 2022 down 15.63% from Rs. 132.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.80 crore in June 2022 down 22.24% from Rs. 21.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.87 crore in June 2022 down 19.84% from Rs. 44.75 crore in June 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.63 in June 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 514.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.13% returns over the last 6 months