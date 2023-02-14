Krsnaa Diagnost Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.74 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.74 crore in December 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 106.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2022 down 2.12% from Rs. 17.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.33 crore in December 2022 up 8.8% from Rs. 35.23 crore in December 2021.