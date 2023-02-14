 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Krsnaa Diagnost Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.74 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krsnaa Diagnostics are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.74 crore in December 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 106.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2022 down 2.12% from Rs. 17.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.33 crore in December 2022 up 8.8% from Rs. 35.23 crore in December 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnostics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.74 120.72 106.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.74 120.72 106.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.19 17.33 11.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.46 16.13 13.84
Depreciation 13.90 12.92 10.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.31 53.11 49.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.88 21.22 20.26
Other Income 4.55 4.27 4.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.43 25.50 24.60
Interest 2.26 1.81 2.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.17 23.69 22.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.17 23.69 22.25
Tax 5.30 5.71 5.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.87 17.97 17.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.87 17.97 17.23
Equity Share Capital 15.70 15.70 15.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.37 5.73 5.97
Diluted EPS 5.24 5.57 5.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.37 5.73 5.97
Diluted EPS 5.24 5.57 5.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited