Krsnaa Diagnost Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.31 crore, up 8.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.31 crore in December 2021 up 8.65% from Rs. 97.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.23 crore in December 2021 up 331.53% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.23 crore in December 2021 up 63.4% from Rs. 21.56 crore in December 2020.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.87 in December 2020.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 658.70 on January 31, 2022 (NSE)