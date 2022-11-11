 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Krsnaa Diagnost Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.94 crore, up 13.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krsnaa Diagnostics are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.94 crore in September 2022 up 13.56% from Rs. 108.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.34 crore in September 2022 up 22.44% from Rs. 12.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.89 crore in September 2022 down 0.77% from Rs. 35.16 crore in September 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 483.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.08% over the last 12 months.

Krsnaa Diagnostics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 122.94 112.86 108.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 122.94 112.86 108.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.33 11.97 13.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.31 16.10 12.82
Depreciation 12.92 12.36 10.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.68 57.00 49.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.70 15.42 21.60
Other Income 4.27 4.64 3.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.97 20.06 24.83
Interest 1.81 1.39 8.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.16 18.68 16.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.16 18.68 16.62
Tax 4.83 4.46 4.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.34 14.22 12.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.34 14.22 12.53
Minority Interest 0.00 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.34 14.22 12.53
Equity Share Capital 15.70 15.70 15.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.73 4.53 4.51
Diluted EPS 5.57 4.51 4.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.73 4.53 4.51
Diluted EPS 5.57 4.51 4.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am
