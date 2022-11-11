English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Krsnaa Diagnost Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.94 crore, up 13.56% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krsnaa Diagnostics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.94 crore in September 2022 up 13.56% from Rs. 108.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.34 crore in September 2022 up 22.44% from Rs. 12.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.89 crore in September 2022 down 0.77% from Rs. 35.16 crore in September 2021.

    Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2021.

    Close

    Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 483.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.08% over the last 12 months.

    Krsnaa Diagnostics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.94112.86108.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.94112.86108.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.3311.9713.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3116.1012.82
    Depreciation12.9212.3610.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.6857.0049.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7015.4221.60
    Other Income4.274.643.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9720.0624.83
    Interest1.811.398.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.1618.6816.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.1618.6816.62
    Tax4.834.464.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3414.2212.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3414.2212.53
    Minority Interest0.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.3414.2212.53
    Equity Share Capital15.7015.7015.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.734.534.51
    Diluted EPS5.574.514.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.734.534.51
    Diluted EPS5.574.514.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital & Healthcare Services #Krsnaa Diagnost #Krsnaa Diagnostics #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am