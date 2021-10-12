MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Krsnaa Diagnost Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 108.26 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

October 12, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krsnaa Diagnostics are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.26 crore in September 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 801.30 on October 11, 2021 (NSE)

Krsnaa Diagnostics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations108.26132.47
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations108.26132.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13.5922.26
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost12.8212.41
Depreciation10.339.98
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses49.9256.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6031.53
Other Income3.233.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.8334.77
Interest8.216.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.6228.65
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax16.6228.65
Tax4.097.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.5321.60
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.5321.60
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.5321.60
Equity Share Capital15.706.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.5116.62
Diluted EPS4.477.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.5116.62
Diluted EPS4.477.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 12, 2021 08:55 pm

