Krsnaa Diagnost Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.23 crore, up 23.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.23 crore in March 2023 up 23.08% from Rs. 108.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.92 crore in March 2023 up 5.48% from Rs. 17.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.42 crore in March 2023 up 25.76% from Rs. 32.14 crore in March 2022.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 6.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.40 in March 2022.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 504.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.30% returns over the last 6 months and -2.26% over the last 12 months.