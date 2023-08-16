Krsnaa Diagnost Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 139.58 crore, up 23.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.58 crore in June 2023 up 23.68% from Rs. 112.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2023 up 3.01% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.59 crore in June 2023 up 9.78% from Rs. 32.42 crore in June 2022.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.53 in June 2022.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 492.90 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.29% returns over the last 6 months and 5.81% over the last 12 months.