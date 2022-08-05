 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Krsnaa Diagnost Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.86 crore, down 14.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krsnaa Diagnostics are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.86 crore in June 2022 down 14.81% from Rs. 132.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2022 down 34.17% from Rs. 21.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.42 crore in June 2022 down 27.55% from Rs. 44.75 crore in June 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.62 in June 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 514.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.13% returns over the last 6 months

Krsnaa Diagnostics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.86 108.25 132.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.86 108.25 132.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.97 12.70 22.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.10 15.26 12.41
Depreciation 12.36 10.45 9.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.00 52.26 56.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.42 17.58 31.53
Other Income 4.64 4.10 3.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.06 21.69 34.77
Interest 1.39 1.80 6.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.68 19.89 28.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.68 19.89 28.65
Tax 4.46 1.95 7.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.22 17.94 21.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.22 17.94 21.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.22 17.94 21.60
Equity Share Capital 15.70 15.70 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 5.40 16.62
Diluted EPS 4.51 5.40 7.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 5.40 16.62
Diluted EPS 4.51 5.40 7.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 5, 2022
