English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Krsnaa Diagnost Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.86 crore, down 14.81% Y-o-Y

    August 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krsnaa Diagnostics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.86 crore in June 2022 down 14.81% from Rs. 132.47 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2022 down 34.17% from Rs. 21.60 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.42 crore in June 2022 down 27.55% from Rs. 44.75 crore in June 2021.

    Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.62 in June 2021.

    Close

    Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 514.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.13% returns over the last 6 months

    Krsnaa Diagnostics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.86108.25132.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.86108.25132.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.9712.7022.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1015.2612.41
    Depreciation12.3610.459.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.0052.2656.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4217.5831.53
    Other Income4.644.103.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0621.6934.77
    Interest1.391.806.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.6819.8928.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.6819.8928.65
    Tax4.461.957.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2217.9421.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2217.9421.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.2217.9421.60
    Equity Share Capital15.7015.706.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.535.4016.62
    Diluted EPS4.515.407.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.535.4016.62
    Diluted EPS4.515.407.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital & Healthcare Services #Krsnaa Diagnost #Krsnaa Diagnostics #Results
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.