Krsnaa Diagnost Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore in December 2022 up 10.92% from Rs. 106.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2022 down 16.47% from Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.96 crore in December 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 34.34 crore in December 2021.