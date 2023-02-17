Krsnaa Diagnost Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore in December 2022 up 10.92% from Rs. 106.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2022 down 16.47% from Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.96 crore in December 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 34.34 crore in December 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.67 in December 2021.

Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 380.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.10% returns over the last 6 months and -38.03% over the last 12 months.