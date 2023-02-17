English
    Krsnaa Diagnost Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krsnaa Diagnostics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.10 crore in December 2022 up 10.92% from Rs. 106.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2022 down 16.47% from Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.96 crore in December 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 34.34 crore in December 2021.

    Krsnaa Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.67 in December 2021.

    Krsnaa Diagnost shares closed at 380.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.10% returns over the last 6 months and -38.03% over the last 12 months.

    Krsnaa Diagnostics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.10122.94106.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.10122.94106.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.1917.3311.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.0418.3114.26
    Depreciation13.9112.9210.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.4656.6850.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5017.7019.37
    Other Income4.544.274.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0521.9723.71
    Interest2.261.812.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7820.1621.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.7820.1621.35
    Tax4.144.835.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.6415.3416.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.6415.3416.33
    Minority Interest--0.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.6415.3416.33
    Equity Share Capital15.7015.7015.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.355.735.67
    Diluted EPS4.245.575.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.355.735.67
    Diluted EPS4.245.575.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am