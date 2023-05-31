Kritika Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.73 crore, up 25.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.73 crore in March 2023 up 25.02% from Rs. 74.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2023 down 0.64% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2023 down 1.27% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.

Kritika Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2022.

Kritika Wires shares closed at 17.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 44.36% over the last 12 months.