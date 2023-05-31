English
    Kritika Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.73 crore, up 25.02% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kritika Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.73 crore in March 2023 up 25.02% from Rs. 74.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2023 down 0.64% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2023 down 1.27% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.

    Kritika Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2022.

    Kritika Wires shares closed at 17.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 44.36% over the last 12 months.

    Kritika Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.7362.5674.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.7362.5674.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.8659.7961.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.39-2.931.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.011.111.27
    Depreciation0.580.540.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.343.014.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.561.054.71
    Other Income1.291.000.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.862.054.93
    Interest1.010.720.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.841.333.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.841.333.97
    Tax1.060.261.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.791.072.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.791.072.80
    Equity Share Capital17.7517.7517.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.611.58
    Diluted EPS0.310.611.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.611.58
    Diluted EPS0.310.611.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kritika Wires #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:44 pm