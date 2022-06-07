Kritika Wires Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore, up 70.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kritika Wires are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore in March 2022 up 70.63% from Rs. 43.47 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022 up 9.95% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022 up 56.98% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021.
Kritika Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in March 2021.
|
|Kritika Wires
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.18
|61.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.18
|61.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.37
|55.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.46
|-0.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|1.22
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.79
|3.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.71
|0.94
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.93
|1.57
|Interest
|0.95
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.97
|1.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.97
|1.06
|Tax
|1.17
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.80
|0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.80
|0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|17.75
|17.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.58
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|1.58
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.58
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|1.58
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited