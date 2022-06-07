Kritika Wires Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore, up 70.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore in March 2022 up 70.63% from Rs. 43.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022 up 9.95% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022 up 56.98% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021.

Kritika Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in March 2021.