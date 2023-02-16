Kritika Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.56 crore, up 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.56 crore in December 2022 up 2.24% from Rs. 61.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 51.23% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

Kritika Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.