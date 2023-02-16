Kritika Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.56 crore, up 2.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kritika Wires are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.56 crore in December 2022 up 2.24% from Rs. 61.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 51.23% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.
Kritika Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.
|Kritika Wires
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.56
|61.08
|61.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.56
|61.08
|61.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.79
|52.18
|55.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.93
|2.05
|-0.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.11
|1.37
|1.22
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.54
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.01
|4.53
|3.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.05
|0.42
|0.94
|Other Income
|1.00
|1.69
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.05
|2.10
|1.57
|Interest
|0.72
|0.81
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.33
|1.30
|1.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.33
|1.30
|1.06
|Tax
|0.26
|0.21
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.07
|1.09
|0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.07
|1.09
|0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|17.75
|17.75
|17.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|0.61
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|0.61
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|0.61
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|0.61
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited