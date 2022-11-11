 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kriti Nutrients Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.27 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Nutrients are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.27 crore in September 2022 up 29.37% from Rs. 154.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2022 up 195.5% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2022 up 165.23% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021.

Kriti Nutrients EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 56.80 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 38.20% over the last 12 months.

Kriti Nutrients
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 200.27 193.76 154.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 200.27 193.76 154.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 161.12 178.42 136.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.75 4.95 1.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.73 -5.43 4.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.02 2.94 2.91
Depreciation 1.07 1.03 0.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.22 9.18 6.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.37 2.67 2.22
Other Income 1.79 1.15 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.16 3.82 2.58
Interest 0.95 0.74 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.21 3.08 2.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.21 3.08 2.38
Tax 1.88 0.99 0.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.33 2.08 1.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.33 2.08 1.80
Equity Share Capital 5.01 5.01 5.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 0.42 0.36
Diluted EPS 1.06 0.42 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 0.42 0.36
Diluted EPS 1.06 0.42 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Kriti Nutrients #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:31 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.