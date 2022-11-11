English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kriti Nutrients Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.27 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Nutrients are:

    Net Sales at Rs 200.27 crore in September 2022 up 29.37% from Rs. 154.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2022 up 195.5% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2022 up 165.23% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021.

    Kriti Nutrients EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

    Close

    Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 56.80 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 38.20% over the last 12 months.

    Kriti Nutrients
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations200.27193.76154.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations200.27193.76154.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.12178.42136.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.754.951.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.73-5.434.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.022.942.91
    Depreciation1.071.030.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.229.186.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.372.672.22
    Other Income1.791.150.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.163.822.58
    Interest0.950.740.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.213.082.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.213.082.38
    Tax1.880.990.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.332.081.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.332.081.80
    Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.420.36
    Diluted EPS1.060.420.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.420.36
    Diluted EPS1.060.420.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Kriti Nutrients #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:31 pm