Kriti Nutrients Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.27 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.27 crore in September 2022 up 29.37% from Rs. 154.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2022 up 195.5% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2022 up 165.23% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021.

Kriti Nutrients EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 56.80 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 38.20% over the last 12 months.