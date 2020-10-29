Kriti Nutrients Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 143.96 crore, up 13.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.96 crore in September 2020 up 13.71% from Rs. 126.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2020 down 57.35% from Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2020 down 56.65% from Rs. 8.05 crore in September 2019.

Kriti Nutrients EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2019.

Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 35.05 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 75.69% returns over the last 6 months and 100.86% over the last 12 months.