    Kriti Nutrients Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 181.18 crore, down 9.27% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Nutrients are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.18 crore in March 2023 down 9.27% from Rs. 199.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2023 up 60.8% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2023 up 42.42% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2022.

    Kriti Nutrients EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2022.

    Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 48.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months

    Kriti Nutrients
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.18221.67199.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations181.18221.67199.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials158.44197.72169.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.424.033.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.54-4.684.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.283.283.51
    Depreciation0.991.080.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.3410.5012.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.259.735.24
    Other Income0.530.970.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.7810.715.88
    Interest1.030.810.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.759.905.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.759.905.13
    Tax2.122.141.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.637.753.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.637.753.50
    Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.121.550.70
    Diluted EPS1.121.550.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.121.550.70
    Diluted EPS1.121.550.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 11:54 am