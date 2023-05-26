Kriti Nutrients Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 181.18 crore, down 9.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.18 crore in March 2023 down 9.27% from Rs. 199.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2023 up 60.8% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2023 up 42.42% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2022.

Kriti Nutrients EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2022.

Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 48.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months