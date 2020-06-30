Kriti Nutrients Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.54 crore, down 1.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.54 crore in March 2020 down 1.43% from Rs. 111.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2020 up 377.45% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2020 down 0.52% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2019.

Kriti Nutrients EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2019.

Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 29.45 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 59.62% returns over the last 6 months and 31.18% over the last 12 months.