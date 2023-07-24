English
    Kriti Nutrients Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 211.82 crore, up 9.33% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Nutrients are:

    Net Sales at Rs 211.82 crore in June 2023 up 9.33% from Rs. 193.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.58 crore in June 2023 up 504.56% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.85 crore in June 2023 up 288.66% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022.

    Kriti Nutrients EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

    Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 64.25 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.63% returns over the last 6 months

    Kriti Nutrients
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations211.82181.18193.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations211.82181.18193.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials175.12158.44178.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.812.424.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.22-0.54-5.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.344.282.94
    Depreciation1.150.991.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.197.349.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.998.252.67
    Other Income0.720.531.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.718.783.82
    Interest0.551.030.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.157.753.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.157.753.08
    Tax4.572.120.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.585.632.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.585.632.08
    Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.511.120.42
    Diluted EPS2.511.120.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.511.120.42
    Diluted EPS2.511.120.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

