Kriti Nutrients Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 211.82 crore, up 9.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.82 crore in June 2023 up 9.33% from Rs. 193.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.58 crore in June 2023 up 504.56% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.85 crore in June 2023 up 288.66% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022.

Kriti Nutrients EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 64.25 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.63% returns over the last 6 months