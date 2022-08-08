Kriti Nutrients Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.76 crore, up 21.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.76 crore in June 2022 up 21.33% from Rs. 159.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022 up 28.99% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2021.

Kriti Nutrients EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 47.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.17% over the last 12 months.