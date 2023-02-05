English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kriti Nutrients Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.67 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Nutrients are:

    Net Sales at Rs 221.67 crore in December 2022 down 7.13% from Rs. 238.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 up 53.67% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in December 2022 up 37.57% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021.

    Kriti Nutrients
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations221.67200.27238.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations221.67200.27238.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials197.72161.12233.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.032.752.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.6816.73-21.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.283.023.08
    Depreciation1.081.070.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.509.2214.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.736.376.40
    Other Income0.971.791.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.718.167.62
    Interest0.810.950.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.907.216.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.907.216.69
    Tax2.141.881.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.755.335.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.755.335.05
    Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.061.01
    Diluted EPS1.551.061.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.061.01
    Diluted EPS1.551.061.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited