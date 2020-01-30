Kriti Nutrients Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 142.46 crore, up 17.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Nutrients are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.46 crore in December 2019 up 17.8% from Rs. 120.94 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2019 down 16.74% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2019 down 13.1% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2018.

Kriti Nutrients EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2018.

Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 22.85 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.29% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.