Kriti Nutrients Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 120.94 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.94 crore in December 2018 down 5.97% from Rs. 128.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2018 down 19.63% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2018 down 24.92% from Rs. 12.40 crore in December 2017.

Kriti Nutrients EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2017.

Kriti Nutrients shares closed at 33.80 on January 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 31.77% returns over the last 6 months and -2.73% over the last 12 months.