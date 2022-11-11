Kriti Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.44 crore, down 7.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.44 crore in September 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 112.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.59 crore in September 2022 down 730.49% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.57 crore in September 2022 down 318.46% from Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2021.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 82.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.17% returns over the last 6 months and -41.33% over the last 12 months.