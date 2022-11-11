English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kriti Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.44 crore, down 7.32% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 104.44 crore in September 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 112.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.59 crore in September 2022 down 730.49% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.57 crore in September 2022 down 318.46% from Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2021.

    Kriti Ind shares closed at 82.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.17% returns over the last 6 months and -41.33% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Kriti Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.44183.54112.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations104.44183.54112.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.32146.90110.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.5423.70-26.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.126.795.67
    Depreciation2.202.221.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1512.2310.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.81-8.3010.37
    Other Income0.033.250.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.77-5.0510.67
    Interest4.103.923.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-33.88-8.977.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-33.88-8.977.50
    Tax0.720.272.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-34.59-9.245.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-34.59-9.255.49
    Equity Share Capital4.964.964.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.97-1.861.11
    Diluted EPS-6.97-1.861.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.97-1.861.11
    Diluted EPS-6.97-1.861.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kriti Ind #Kriti Industries (India) #Plastics #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:24 pm