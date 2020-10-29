Kriti Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.67 crore, down 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.67 crore in September 2020 down 9.59% from Rs. 96.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in September 2020 up 207.11% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in September 2020 up 24.97% from Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2019.

Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2019.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 8.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)