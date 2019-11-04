Kriti Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 96.97 crore, up 15.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.97 crore in September 2019 up 15.02% from Rs. 84.31 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2019 up 307.03% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2019 up 183.63% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2018.

Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2018.

