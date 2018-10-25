Kriti Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 84.31 crore, up 32.09% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 84.31 crore in September 2018 up 32.09% from Rs. 63.83 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2018 up 32.18% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2018 up 11.63% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2017.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 8.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)