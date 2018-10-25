Kriti Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 84.31 crore, up 32.09% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 84.31 crore in September 2018 up 32.09% from Rs. 63.83 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2018 up 32.18% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2018 up 11.63% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2017.
Kriti Ind shares closed at 8.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|
|Kriti Industries (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.31
|170.06
|63.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.31
|170.06
|63.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|94.44
|130.60
|66.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-30.55
|9.01
|-16.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.11
|5.00
|4.26
|Depreciation
|1.45
|1.43
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.25
|13.21
|7.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.60
|10.82
|1.44
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.41
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.91
|11.23
|1.59
|Interest
|3.46
|3.32
|3.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.54
|7.91
|-1.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.54
|7.91
|-1.68
|Tax
|-0.62
|2.82
|-0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.92
|5.09
|-1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.92
|5.09
|-1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|4.96
|4.96
|4.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|1.03
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|1.03
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|1.03
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|1.03
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited