Kriti Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.47 crore, down 41.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.47 crore in March 2020 down 41.52% from Rs. 117.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2020 up 2134.63% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2020 up 45.22% from Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2019.

Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2019.

