Kriti Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.54 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 183.54 crore in June 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 153.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.25 crore in June 2022 down 243.44% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022 down 120.54% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2021.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 70.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.54% returns over the last 6 months

Kriti Industries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 183.54 159.17 153.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 183.54 159.17 153.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 146.90 149.90 117.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.70 -14.70 8.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.79 6.62 5.11
Depreciation 2.22 2.20 1.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.23 14.11 9.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.30 1.04 11.61
Other Income 3.25 0.58 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.05 1.62 11.82
Interest 3.92 4.15 3.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.97 -2.53 8.42
Exceptional Items -- 1.17 --
P/L Before Tax -8.97 -1.37 8.42
Tax 0.27 0.60 1.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.24 -1.97 6.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.25 -1.97 6.45
Equity Share Capital 4.96 4.96 4.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 -0.40 1.30
Diluted EPS -1.86 -0.40 1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 -0.40 1.30
Diluted EPS -1.86 -0.40 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

