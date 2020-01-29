Kriti Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 148.03 crore, down 25.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.03 crore in December 2019 down 25.04% from Rs. 197.47 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2019 up 85.22% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2019 up 45.17% from Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2018.

Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2018.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 26.45 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 43.36% returns over the last 6 months and -1.12% over the last 12 months.