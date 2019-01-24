Kriti Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 197.47 crore, up 62.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.47 crore in December 2018 up 62.05% from Rs. 121.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2018 down 48.58% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2018 down 18.5% from Rs. 10.54 crore in December 2017.

Kriti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2017.

