Kriti Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.69 crore, up 25.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.69 crore in September 2021 up 25.26% from Rs. 89.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2021 down 0.06% from Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2021 up 9.64% from Rs. 11.51 crore in September 2020.

Kriti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.11 in September 2020.

