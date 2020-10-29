Kriti Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.96 crore, down 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.96 crore in September 2020 down 11.16% from Rs. 101.26 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2020 up 237.84% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.51 crore in September 2020 up 22.84% from Rs. 9.37 crore in September 2019.

Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2019.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 31.70 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 103.99% returns over the last 6 months and 13.01% over the last 12 months.