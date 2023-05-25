Kriti Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.35 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.35 crore in March 2023 up 18.33% from Rs. 159.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.99 crore in March 2023 up 910.86% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2023 up 315.45% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022.

Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 108.50 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and 13.49% over the last 12 months.