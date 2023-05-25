English
    Kriti Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.35 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.35 crore in March 2023 up 18.33% from Rs. 159.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.99 crore in March 2023 up 910.86% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2023 up 315.45% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2022.

    Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

    Kriti Ind shares closed at 108.50 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and 13.49% over the last 12 months.

    Kriti Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.35256.15159.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.35256.15159.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.35195.29149.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.7025.31-14.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.017.406.62
    Depreciation2.312.412.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0417.8614.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.357.881.04
    Other Income0.210.040.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.567.921.62
    Interest5.173.843.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.384.08-2.28
    Exceptional Items----1.17
    P/L Before Tax8.384.08-1.12
    Tax-7.71-0.580.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.094.66-1.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.10-0.11-0.26
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.994.55-1.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.994.55-1.97
    Equity Share Capital4.964.964.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.220.92-0.40
    Diluted EPS3.220.92-0.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.220.92-0.40
    Diluted EPS3.220.92-0.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
