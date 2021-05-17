Kriti Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 125.77 crore, up 77.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.77 crore in March 2021 up 77.1% from Rs. 71.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2021 down 8.17% from Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2021 up 50.67% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2020.

Kriti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2020.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 8.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)