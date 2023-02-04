 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kriti Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.15 crore, up 115.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.15 crore in December 2022 up 115.45% from Rs. 118.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2022 up 11.66% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2021.

Kriti Industries (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 256.15 104.44 118.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 256.15 104.44 118.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 195.29 112.32 89.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.31 -0.54 5.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.40 7.12 5.83
Depreciation 2.41 2.20 1.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.86 13.15 8.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.88 -29.81 7.82
Other Income 0.04 0.03 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.92 -29.77 8.07
Interest 3.84 3.95 3.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.08 -33.72 4.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.08 -33.72 4.44
Tax -0.58 0.72 0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.66 -34.44 4.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.11 0.00 0.01
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.55 -34.44 4.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.55 -34.44 4.08
Equity Share Capital 4.96 4.96 4.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 -6.94 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.92 -6.94 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 -6.94 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.92 -6.94 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited