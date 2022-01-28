Kriti Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 118.89 crore, down 46.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.89 crore in December 2021 down 46.18% from Rs. 220.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021 down 77.03% from Rs. 17.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2021 down 64.93% from Rs. 28.60 crore in December 2020.

Kriti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2020.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 114.90 on January 27, 2022 (NSE)