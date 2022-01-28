MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with Cred Avenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kriti Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 118.89 crore, down 46.18% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.89 crore in December 2021 down 46.18% from Rs. 220.92 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021 down 77.03% from Rs. 17.75 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2021 down 64.93% from Rs. 28.60 crore in December 2020.

    Kriti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2020.

    Close

    Kriti Ind shares closed at 114.90 on January 27, 2022 (NSE)

    Kriti Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.89112.69220.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.89112.69220.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.15110.64138.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.21-26.7333.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.835.675.60
    Depreciation1.961.951.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.9310.7814.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8210.3726.49
    Other Income0.250.310.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.0710.6726.64
    Interest3.633.172.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.447.5023.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.447.5023.72
    Tax0.382.025.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.075.4917.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.010.02--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.085.5117.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.085.5117.75
    Equity Share Capital4.964.964.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.821.113.58
    Diluted EPS0.821.113.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.821.113.58
    Diluted EPS0.821.113.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kriti Ind #Kriti Industries (India) #Plastics #Results
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 10:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.