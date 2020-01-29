Kriti Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 150.77 crore, down 25.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kriti Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 150.77 crore in December 2019 down 25.13% from Rs. 201.36 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2019 up 87.51% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2019 up 43.08% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2018.

Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2018.

Kriti Ind shares closed at 8.15 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)