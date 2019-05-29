Krishna Life Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 82.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2019 down 82.69% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2019 down 58.51% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2019 down 122.42% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2018.

Krishna Life shares closed at 0.19 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.