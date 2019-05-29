Krishna Life Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 82.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishna Lifestyle Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2019 down 82.69% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2019 down 58.51% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2019 down 122.42% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2018.
Krishna Life shares closed at 0.19 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Krishna Lifestyle Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.66
|2.64
|3.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.03
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|0.66
|2.68
|3.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.80
|1.80
|1.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.07
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.10
|0.83
|Depreciation
|4.76
|7.10
|6.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.16
|2.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.43
|-6.42
|-8.25
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.43
|-6.42
|-8.25
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.43
|-6.42
|-8.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.43
|-6.42
|-8.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|-2.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.43
|-6.42
|-5.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.43
|-6.42
|-5.32
|Equity Share Capital
|101.78
|102.24
|101.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|--
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|--
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|--
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|--
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited