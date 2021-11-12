Krishna Inst. Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 284.17 crore, up 0.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.17 crore in September 2021 up 0.63% from Rs. 282.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.31 crore in September 2021 up 0.44% from Rs. 70.99 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.42 crore in September 2021 down 1.49% from Rs. 109.04 crore in September 2020.

Krishna Inst. EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.91 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.53 in September 2020.

Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,217.90 on November 11, 2021 (NSE)