Krishna Inst. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.50 crore, down 0.83% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 254.50 crore in March 2022 down 0.83% from Rs. 256.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.91 crore in March 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 53.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.98 crore in March 2022 up 9.03% from Rs. 88.03 crore in March 2021.

Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 7.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.09 in March 2021.

Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,255.15 on May 19, 2022 (NSE)

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 254.50 273.19 256.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 254.50 273.19 256.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 53.35 57.78 54.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.24 -0.23 -0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.92 40.56 37.92
Depreciation 11.35 11.41 10.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.20 76.32 80.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.92 87.36 73.86
Other Income 7.72 3.10 3.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.63 90.46 77.48
Interest 0.53 0.62 3.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.11 89.84 74.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.11 89.84 74.37
Tax 20.20 22.85 21.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.91 66.99 53.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.91 66.99 53.10
Equity Share Capital 80.03 80.03 77.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.99 8.37 7.09
Diluted EPS 7.99 8.37 6.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.99 8.37 6.84
Diluted EPS 7.99 8.37 6.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
