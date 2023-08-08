Krishna Inst. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 298.90 crore, up 13.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.90 crore in June 2023 up 13.67% from Rs. 262.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.63 crore in June 2023 up 20.17% from Rs. 52.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.18 crore in June 2023 up 17.52% from Rs. 81.84 crore in June 2022.

Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 7.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.51 in June 2022.

Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,856.30 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.58% returns over the last 6 months and 48.36% over the last 12 months.