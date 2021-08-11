Krishna Inst. Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 331.51 crore, up 137.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.51 crore in June 2021 up 137.55% from Rs. 139.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.16 crore in June 2021 up 348.22% from Rs. 16.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.12 crore in June 2021 up 206.33% from Rs. 37.58 crore in June 2020.

Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 9.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2020.

Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,166.65 on August 10, 2021 (NSE)