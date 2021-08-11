MARKET NEWS

Krishna Inst. Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 331.51 crore, up 137.55% Y-o-Y

August 11, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 331.51 crore in June 2021 up 137.55% from Rs. 139.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.16 crore in June 2021 up 348.22% from Rs. 16.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.12 crore in June 2021 up 206.33% from Rs. 37.58 crore in June 2020.

Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 9.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2020.

Close

Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,166.65 on August 10, 2021 (NSE)

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations331.51256.63
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations331.51256.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----
Purchase of Traded Goods86.4854.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.59-0.28
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost49.2237.92
Depreciation10.7410.55
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses90.3180.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.3673.86
Other Income4.023.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.3877.48
Interest2.253.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.1374.37
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax102.1374.37
Tax25.9721.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.1653.10
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.1653.10
Equity Share Capital77.5977.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.817.09
Diluted EPS9.816.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.816.84
Diluted EPS9.816.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital & Healthcare Services #Krishna Inst. #Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2021 05:11 pm

